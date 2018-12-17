Cupcake Wars winner opens bakery in Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Many people like to watch reality TV cooking competitions.

Cupcake Wars is a popular one on the Food Network.

One of the winners of that show just opened up a bakery in the Piedmont Triad.

Michelle Spell won Cupcake Wars in 2012. Since then, her bakery in her hometown in New Jersey has become one of the most successful cupcake shops in the country.

Recently, Spell's family decided to move south and decided Clemmons was the perfect spot to open a second location -- Ava's bakery.

Her most popular cupcake is a banana guava cupcake. It won Cupcake Wars for her.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith tasted it and several other winning flavors when she stopped by the new bakery.