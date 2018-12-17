Crews work to fill potholes across the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow may have melted off most roads, but drivers are not in the clear yet. Potholes are plaguing people across the Piedmont Triad.

“I've noticed that since the snow, the potholes have gotten bigger and there's a lot more of them,” said Amy Grove, a Greensboro resident.

“Some of them are probably close to at least two to three inches deep,” said Jason Boliek, another Greensboro resident.

On Monday, FOX8 followed some of the maintenance crews filling the holes in Greensboro. Within 15 minutes, workers filled at least four potholes along Lawndale Drive.

Over the weekend, the City of Greensboro received around 10 requests to fix potholes, but it expects more to come in. Crews will be out filling the potholes through the end of the week.

In Winston-Salem, FOX8 also spotted some potholes. On Monday afternoon, field operation crews there were still working to clean off and unload the trucks packed for snow duty last week. They tell us repairing potholes is next on the list of things to do.

If you live outside city limits, the North Carolina Department of Transportation also told us repairing potholes is a priority right now.

Since they snowstorm, the NCDOT received nine pothole and six road repair requests in Davidson County alone.

Drivers everywhere hope the repairs happen fast.

“I hope they do it soon,” said Thomas Williams, who lives in Greensboro.

“I definitely am concerned about them as far as hitting one and popping a tire or something,” said Justin Young, who lives in Greensboro.

If you would like to report a pothole problem, information how to do so can be found below:

Greensboro

GSO Collects App or (336) 373-2489

Winston-Salem

City Link 311 App or call (336) 727-8000

High Point

(336) 883-3111

Area counties

NCDOT.gov/contact