Battle of the bullhorns: Protesters face off days after UNC board rejects Silent Sam proposal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sunday was the battle of the bullhorns, as supporters of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Silent Sam Confederate monument and those who oppose it faced off where the statue once stood, WTVD reports.

“We don’t dialogue with (expletive) fascists!” yelled one counter-protester.

“Oh, what a vernacular,” replied a Silent Sam supporter. “You kiss your mother with that mouth?”

The showdown comes just days after the UNC Board of Governors rejected UNC-Chapel Hill’s $5.3 million proposal to build an education and history center to house the now-defaced statue.

Supporters of Sam said it should not go in a museum.

Counter-protesters say to them Silent Sam is a symbol of oppression against black Americans and is intimidating for non-white students and so-called marginalized groups.

