The house from ‘A Christmas Story’ is now available to rent

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans of the classic movie “A Christmas Story” can now rent the iconic home for $3,000 a night.

CBS reported that the 19th-century Victorian home has been fully restored to look exactly like it did in 1983.

The house was used in the exterior scenes of Ralphie Parker’s house in the 1983 movie. It even has the fishnet leg lamp and can accommodate six guests per night.

The movie takes place in Indiana, but the house is actually in Cleveland, Ohio. The address is 3159 W. 11th Street.

The reservations for this year are booked, but reservations for next year are open. Anyone interested in booking a stay can click here.