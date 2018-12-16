× Teacher accused of stealing violin from 9-year-old student, ‘That’s not right at all’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – An elementary school teacher in Georgia is accused of stealing a violin from one of his students to pay for a $700 ticket.

WSB reported that 21-year-old Kalif Jones allegedly stole the instrument from a 9-year-old student at Brockett Elementary School in DeKalb County.

Security cameras recorded him stealing the violin while students were eating lunch in the cafeteria, according to authorities. The suspect eventually admitted to the crime.

“Oh, my God. That’s not fair. That’s not right at all,” said concerned parent Linda Kessie. “I think it’s despicable and embarrassing, to say the least.”

The violin was reportedly valued at $750. The suspect allegedly stole it because he needed money to pay off a ticket.