× Remains of missing woman found in Winston-Salem dumpster

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after the remains of a missing woman were found inside a dumpster in Winston-Salem, according to deputies.

Shantika Lashae Dunlap, 30, has been identified as the victim. She had been the subject of a missing person investigation earlier this week after friends and family contacted authorities, saying she was gone.

The victim’s remains were found in a dumpster in the 4800 block of Country Club Road on Saturday, according to press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating.

Detectives with both agencies continue to investigate her death and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112, the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.