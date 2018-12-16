× Pregnant woman dies after being accidentally shot by husband, police say

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man is accused of accidentally shooting his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of the victim and their unborn child.

WGN reported that Alvin Quinn faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old victim, whose name has not been released.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Round Lake, Illinois, according to authorities.

The couple had gone to the home in Round Lake to get some belongings. Police said Quinn got into an argument with someone and pulled out a gun.

The gun went off during a struggle and a bullet hit his wife in the head.

More charges are expected to be filed against Quinn.