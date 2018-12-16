Parrot uses Alexa to make Amazon purchases while his owner is away

DIDCOT, Oxon — A parrot has fallen in love with his owner’s Amazon Alexa and uses it to order purchases while she’s away.

The Sun reported that Rocco the African Grey has bought treats including ice cream, strawberries, watermelon, raisins and broccoli.

Rocco has ordered other items as well including light bulbs, a kettle and a kite. The bird also asks Alexa to play music.

“Often I come home from being out all day and find romantic music playing,” said Marion Wischnewski, of the Berkshire-based National Animal Welfare Trust. “And he loves a boogie with Alexa. But it has to be something fast, like his favourite Kings of Leon.”

Wischnewski said the bird chats with Alexa all day.

“I have to check the shopping list and cancel all the items he’s ordered,” she said.