More than $5,500 raised in charity ride honoring fallen Greensboro Officer Jared Franks

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Fallen Greensboro police officer Jared Franks was honored with one last ride on Saturday.

Around 100 motorcycle and car enthusiasts rode more than 20 miles a Charity Cruise organized by the East Coast Coyotes.

In November, Officer Franks was killed in a crash while helping chase a robbery suspect along South Elm-Eugene Street.

Branded with Officer Franks’ badge number, 315, the Charity Cruise started in Elon and ended at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

The ride and silent auction held afterwards raised more than $5,500 for Officer Franks’ family. However, they've chosen to give that money to a Greensboro officer battling cancer.