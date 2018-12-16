× Man arrested after Winston-Salem police say he hit a woman with a van and barricaded himself in someone else’s home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man was arrested after police said he hit a woman with a van in Winston-Salem and then barricaded himself in someone else’s house.

Christopher John Jones, 42, hit a 33-year-old woman with a Dodge Caravan in the 2800 block of Ansonia Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday and left the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police press release.

Officials said police found the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Bowen Boulevard and shortly after that, in the driveway of a home at 1937 Bowen Boulevard.

The man who lived at the home stepped outside and Jones allegedly ran inside when confronted by officers. He eventually came out and was arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to police.