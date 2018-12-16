‘He loved God, his family and the Lumberton Police Department’: Wife of officer killed on I-95 talks about her husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- A Lumberton police officer died after being struck by a car while investigating a crash on I-95 early Saturday morning, according to WTVD.

Just after 6 a.m., Officer Jason Quick was dispatched to a traffic accident on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22. Right before 7 a.m., Officer Quick was struck by a car, authorities said.

Kadejera Inman, 24, of Fairmont has been identified as the driver who hit the officer.

Officer Quick was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Lea Quick, Officer Quick's wife, spoke exclusively with WTVD about her late husband.

"He loved God, his family and the Lumberton Police Department," Mrs. Quick said. "Everyday he went to work I hugged him and kissed him and told him I loved him. The very last thing you want is an officer to show up at your door -- not your husband -- but another police officer to tell you about your husband."

Too emotional to appear on camera, Mrs. Quick pleaded for drivers to slow down or stop when you see blue lights.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash scene.

In a Facebook post, the Lumberton Police Department said, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Jason Quick."

Officer Quick is survived by his wife, and his two young children, Jaden and Madison.

Quick is the 8th North Carolina officer to be killed in action this year, and the 6th to die from a traffic crash.