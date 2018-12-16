EMS driver in Burlington falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into concrete retaining wall, 1 employee in truck gets hurt

(Image provided by Burlington police)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An EMS driver in Burlington fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete retaining wall, resulting in another employee in the vehicle being hospitalized.

Burlington police were called to the 2700 block of McKinney St. shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police press release.

The driver did not sustain any injuries, but another employee in the EMS truck was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The 2700 block of McKinney St. was shut down for about an hour. No charges have been filed as of Sunday morning.