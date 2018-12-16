× Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia, dies at 35

NEW YORK – Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia, has died of an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ. He was 35.

Police found Kroll’s body inside in a bedroom inside his Manhattan apartment early Sunday after his girlfriend contacted authorities, saying she couldn’t get in touch with him.

A police source told TMZ that they believe the drugs involved were cocaine and heroin.

Kroll was named CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015. HQ is an app and trivia game, where players can participate at no cost in daily trivia and can win or split prize money with other players.

More than 2 million people logged onto their phones during the Oscars to play the game, according to Time Magazine.