Change in Business 40 closure in Winston-Salem this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A malfunction has delayed construction on the 4th Street bridge in Winston-Salem.

Lanes on Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway are now scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Monday.

During the road closure times, the eastbound Business 40 motorists will exit at Cloverdale Avenue and will follow the signed detour route of Cloverdale Avenue to West 1st Street to Peters Creek Parkway.

Once on Peters Creek Parkway, drivers looking to continue on Business 40 East will follow the signs to I-40 East to US-52 North and then exit onto Business 40 East.

Crews continued to work on the bridge on Sunday.