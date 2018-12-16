× 1 woman dies, 5 others injured in wreck involving car, truck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman died and five people were hurt after a wreck in Winston-Salem on Saturday involving a car and a pickup truck.

Renee Dawn Dix, 46, of Winston-Salem, died after being in the front passenger seat of a car that hit a truck, according to police.

It happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Liberty Street near Smith-Reynolds Airport.

Dix was in a 2006 Mercury passenger car that was headed south on Liberty Street when it crossed into the path of a 2017 Toyota pickup, according to police.

Police said Dix died at the scene and three other passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said why the driver of the car, a 28-year-old Winston-Salem man, allegedly crossed into the truck’s path. There is no word on any possible charges.

The 2800 Block of Liberty Street was closed for about six hours.

Police said this is the 27th motor vehicle fatality for 2018, compared to 27 at this time in 2017.