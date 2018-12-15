× Woman accused of swinging around a backpack full of puppies at a bar

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman in Florida is accused of swinging a bag of pupping around in a bar.

WSVN reported that 27-year-old Teresa Gardner was jailed under a $1,000 bond on charges of animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

The suspect was allegedly swinging around a backpack with four 1-month-old Chihuahua puppies inside at the Briny Irish Pub in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Deputies said the puppies were trembling inside the bag. It’s unclear where the dogs came from. They’re now being cared for at a shelter.

Deputies tried to take the suspect into custody and she repeatedly moved away, saying “no,” according to WSVN.