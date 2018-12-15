Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toyota recalled nearly 90,000 land cruisers and Lexus LX-570 vehicles from the past decade on Thursday over a safety issue that involves the front passenger seatbelt.

The car manufacturer said that over time, the seatbelt's tension sensor might not work properly.

Toyota said it is working on a remedy and will notify owners by mid-February.

Also, about 44,000 2018 and 2019 Tacoma trucks have been recalled. Toyota says there is an issue with the brakes that could increase your risk of crashing.

Toyota dealers will replace the brake master cylinder at no cost. Owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by late January.

Earlier this week, Toyota announced a safety recall of some Corollas, Sequoias, Tundras and Lexus SC vehicles.

About 65,000 vehicles, model year 2002 to 2005 are involved.

To find out if your car is included in the recall, enter its vin number at NHTSA.gov/recalls.