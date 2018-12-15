Thousands gather for FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday spirit is in the air all across the Piedmont this weekend, especially in Winston-Salem as thousands gather for out FOX8 Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert.

For many years, FOX8 and Old Dominion have celebrated the Triad Holiday Food Drive by hosting concerts at the Greensboro Coliseum, Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum, and in Burlington at Williams High School.

The Holiday concerts have become a tradition for many Piedmont Triad families, offering quality holiday entertainment.

The Triad Holiday Concerts are open to the public and an array of seasonal music is provided by the Greensboro and Winston Salem Symphonies. The only “cost” to attend is a canned food donation.