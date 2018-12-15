Some rain and fog this weekend, but nice weather will return next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont is seeing cloudy weather on Saturday with a few periods of light rain and some fog.

Highs remain the upper-40s to near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, 30 percent. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Nice weather returns early next week. It will be mostly sunny on Monday with a high in the upper-50s. Sunny and cooler on Tuesday, highs in the upper-40s to near 50.

Expect more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the lower-50s. There’s a small chance for showers returning on Thursday and Friday.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid-50s and lows from the lower-30s on Wednesday back to the lower-40s Thursday and Friday.