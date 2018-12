Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – This time of year, many local families need a little extra support. Luckily, the Greensboro Police Department is stepping up.

Today, officers delivered gifts to 25 families and 25 senior citizens in need as part of “Operation Yuletide.”

The officers personally delivered the gifts to families’ homes, which included toys, bikes, household items and toiletries.

Police said they love having the chance to make positive connections with the people they serve.