× Police in Burlington on scene of ‘suspicious death’ investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are investigating a suspicious death on North Graham Hopedale Road.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or circumstances surrounding the death, but did say that the victim is a female.

Crews remain on the scene Saturday across the street from 1610 N. Graham Hopedale Road.

FOX8 is working to gather more details.