North Carolina authorities looking for man charged with multiple counts of child rape

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Union County are looking for a man accused of multiple counts of child rape.

Daran Marte Wingo, 31, faces several charges of statutory rape of child by adult and multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Wingo was last living in the Indian Trail area, according to a Facebook post by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said he is aware of the pending charges and is trying to evade his arrest.

Anyone who knows where Wingo may be can call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789 or call 911.