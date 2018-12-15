× Massive haul of meth, cocaine, heroin valued at nearly $7 million seized at US-Mexico bridge

PHARR, Texas — A massive haul of meth, cocaine and heroin was seized at the US-Mexico border earlier this week in Texas.

Fox News reported that border agents at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility were alerted to a commercial shipment of stone blocks on Monday.

Officers with drug-sniffing dogs found packages of narcotics hidden within the shipment. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande, connecting Texas with Mexico.

Authorities seized 35 packages believed to be methamphetamine weighing 320 pounds, seven packages believed to be cocaine weighing almost 40 pounds and two packages believed to be heroin weighing around seven pounds.

The total street value is estimated at $6,998,000, border officials said.