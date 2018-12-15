× Man convicted of sexually assaulting child while he worked as a substitute teacher

FAIRVIEW, Oregon — A former substitute teacher at an elementary school near Portland was convicted of sex abuse in the first degree on Friday.

KPTV reported that Dale Arnold Buckendahl, 54, sexually abused a student at Alder Elementary School while working as a substitute teacher for a third-grade class in 2008.

The student years later reported to a school counselor that Buckendahl in 2008 put his hand up her skirt and touched her in a sexual manner.

Evidence presented at trial showed the offense occurred while the victim was seated at a table inside a classroom with other students.

Buckendahl will be sentenced in January, according to the Oregonian.