Man accused of biting toddlers dozens of times, leaving them with permanent scars

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of biting two toddlers dozens of times, leaving the victims with permanent scars.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Rashawn Davis was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail on two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

The suspect is accused of beating and biting the boys, ages 2 and 3, during a three-month span from June to August. He was arrested Thursday.

The 3-year-old had a circular bite mark on the buttock and the 2-year-old suffered eight bite marks on his buttocks, facial cheek and back and also had more than 35 lacerations, according to authorities.

The mother, Andrea Fulton, knew about the abuse, but did nothing to stop it, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. She faces two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm.