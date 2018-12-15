× Lumberton police officer dies after being hit while investigating crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Lumberton police officer has died after being struck by a car while investigating a crash on I-95 early Saturday morning.

WTVD reported that Officer Jason Quick was responding to a wreck on I-95 Northbound near Exit 22 just after 6 a.m.

Officer Quick was hit by a car shortly before 7 a.m., according to authorities. Quick was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash scene.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Jason Quick,” the Lumberton Police Department said on Facebook.