× Jury convicts man of sexual assault in less than 30 minutes after he claims he mistook 3-year-old girl for wife

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. — A jury convicted a man of sexual assault in less than a half hour after he claimed he mistook a 3-year-old for his wife.

The Blue Ridge Daily Telegraph reported that Henry Vincent Bennett, 26, of Bluefield, W. Va., was convicted Thursday after being arrested in February.

He was convicted of charges including first-degree sexual assault. Motions and a possible sentence hearing are planned for March.

Bennett claims to have confused the 3-year-old, 30-pound victim with his 185-pound wife on two separate occasions, according to the paper.

Bennett’s wife, April Bennett, pleaded guilty to child neglect creating a risk of serious bodily harm or death. Her sentencing is planned for later this month.