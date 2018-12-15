Fire breaks out at Thomas Built Buses plant in High Point for the second time this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A fire broke out at the Thomas Built Buses plant in High Point for the second time this week.

High Point firefighters were called to the plant shortly before 12 p.m. Saturday and quickly had the situation under control.

Fire officials believe a welding machine caught fire. Nobody was hurt and workers have since been allowed back in the building.

A similar fire broke out earlier this week when what investigators believe was the same welding machine caught fire. Nobody was hurt in that fire, either.