Charity ride honors Greensboro Police Officer Jared Franks, who died in the line of duty

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Several members of the community gathered for a charity ride to pay respect to a Greensboro officer who died in the line of duty.

The event honoring Greensboro Police Officer Jared Franks started at 11 a.m. in Elon and ends at Grimsley High School in Greensboro at 7 p.m.

Franks was 24 years old when he died while responding to a call for a possible robbery last Saturday.

He was trying to avoid hitting another patrol car and crashed his patrol car into the foundation of a home.

All donations will be donated to a cause chosen by the family in Franks’ honor.