× 2 North Carolina men charged with sex offense against same teenager

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two North Carolina men are facing charges for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with a 14-year-old boy they met online.

WTVD reported that Ryan Milewski, 33, of Apex, and Justin Thomas, 37, of Raleigh, are both charged with statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

The men met the same boy online and the offenses happened July through October of this year, according to Apex police.

The incident involving Thompson occurred in July and the incident involving Milewski occurred in October, according to WRAL.

Apex Capt. Ann Stephens encouraged parents to monitor their children’s internet activity.

The suspects are being held on $2 million bond.