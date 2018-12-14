× Woman sentenced to 40 years in death of daughters left overnight in hot car

KERRVILLE, Texas — A mom will spend 40 years in prison, sentenced Wednesday in the death of her two daughters after they were left overnight in a hot car, the Kerrville Daily Times reports.

For each girl, Amanda Kristene Hawkins, 20, pleaded guilty to abandoning a child, injury to a child recklessly causing serious bodily injury or serious mental deficiency and causing imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment.

Between June 6 and 7 of 2017, 2-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy and 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins were left in a car.

The Daily Times reports Hawkins retrieved Brynn while smoking marijuana with friends, but later put her daughter back in the car.

When others heard the children crying, Hawkins allegedly said, “They’ll cry themselves to sleep.”

The mom reportedly didn’t get the girls until noon the next day.

A vehicle interior temperature scale, formulated in a study by the San Francisco University Department of Geosciences, estimates the temperature in the car would have been 119 degrees by that time.

The girls were pronounced dead at 5 p.m on June 8, 2017.