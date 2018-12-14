UNC Board of Governors expected to decide fate of Silent Sam statue Friday; protest erupts before meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The UNC Board of Governors meets Friday no earlier than 11:30 a.m. and is expected to make a decision on the future of Silent Sam, WTVD reports.

The Confederate monument, which was toppled in August, had stood front and center at UNC-Chapel Hill's campus since 1913.

Protesters arrived outside the UNC System Office Center for School Leadership Development around 8:15 Friday morning ahead of 8:30 a.m. committee meetings.

Officers at the protest tell me one person has already been arrested. The person set up a tent over protestors and didn’t want to move it. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/iEDlpdKFnD — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 14, 2018

They carried signs and chanted against white supremacy and Silent Sam being returned to campus.

On Dec. 3, UNC's Board of Trustees unveiled a $5.3 million plan to build a history and education center on campus to house the monument.

The Board of Governors is now tasked with deciding if the university system will move forward the Board of Trustees' plan.

