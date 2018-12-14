× South Carolina pastor defends decision to buy wife $200,000 Lamborghini, says ‘not a penny’ was used from church

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A South Carolina pastor is defending his decision to buy his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini SUV, saying “not a penny” was used from his church.

The Greenville News reported that Pastor John Gray from Relentless Church in Greenville teared up during a Facebook Live video he posted on Thursday.

Gray said he spent years saving up for the gift and used money from his second book deal and the fourth season of his OWN channel reality show.

The Lamborghini was a gift to his wife to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

“My wife has pushed for my dreams and my vision and she has toiled with a man who is still trying to find himself,” Gray said. “That carries a weight. I wanted to honor her for how she’s covered me.”

Gray said he put a deposit down and hasn’t paid off the luxury car, according to the paper.