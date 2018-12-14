× South Carolina fire chief arrested in prostitution bust near Carowinds

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The volunteer chief at the Indian Land Fire Department was arrested Friday in a prostitution sting at a motel near Carowinds, WSOC reports.

Thomas Wayne Pickard, 52, was charged with first-offense prostitution and is in the York County jail.

Pickard is also a full-time lieutenant with Lancaster County Fire Rescue.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay until a personnel investigation is conducted.