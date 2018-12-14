× Schools closed, delayed Friday after week of icy driving conditions

Many schools across the Piedmont are closed Friday as the area continues to recovery from a massive snowstorm over the weekend.

Alamance-Burlington Schools, Davidson County, Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are among the districts that have announced closures.

Rockingham County Schools, Stokes County Schools and Surry County Schools have all announced three-hour delays.

Click here to view FOX8’s Closings and Delays page, updated every five minutes.

The closures come after much of the Piedmont saw more than a foot of snow on Sunday, causing power outages and icy driving conditions.

Greensboro saw about 12 inches of snow and areas in the northern Piedmont saw as much as 20 inches. Some areas to the south saw less than 6 inches. The heavy snow was followed by freezing and sleet.