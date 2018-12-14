× Person critically injured after hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person is in critical condition after allegedly stepping out in front of a moving car in Winston-Salem.

The person was walking west on the eastbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway, facing traffic.

A woman was driving and saw a pedestrian crossing the road.

When the driver tried to get around the individual, the pedestrian then moved into her lane, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

Police have not reported charges or released the names of the people involved.