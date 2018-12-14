Man reunites with his hero after being pulled from a fiery Davidson County crash nearly seven years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – On December 15th, 2011, Reginald Finney almost lost his life.

“The main thing that flashed through my head is ‘I don't want to die I really don't want to die,’” he said.

Finney said it was a busy afternoon on Interstate 85 when his van got a flat tire, hit an embankment and crashed into a tree.

None of the nearby drivers stopped, until Kevin Pope arrived.

“I took a different route home,” Pope said.

Pope was at the right place, at the right time.

“I noticed a puff of smoke coming out of the woods,” Pope said.

Finney was trapped inside his van.

“I don't know where he got the strength from, but he pulled the door off its hinges and pulled me out,” Finney said.

“When I got him out, the trees around us were on fire and stuff was dropping,” Pope said.

From the fire emerged their friendship.

“He's like a brother to me.” Pope said. “His family has brought me on several cruises, which I could never afford.”

Our cameras were rolling as the two met up just ahead of their seven-year friend anniversary.

“If it wasn't for him, I know I would not be here right now,” Finney said.

Now, both men are asking you at home to please stop, if you can do so safely, the next time you see a crash or someone in need.

Even if you just see someone having a bad day, talk to them. You never know what people are going through and the difference you might make.