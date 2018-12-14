Lane closures on I-73 South bridge remain in effect after fiery crash involving tractor-trailer loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The evaluation of damage caused by the Thursday morning fuel tanker crash and fire at the Interstate 73 South bridge over I-85 is expected to continue into next week.

As a result, that section of I-73 will remain limited to one lane until further notice.

While the southbound right lane and right shoulder are safe for traffic and remain open, the two left lanes of the bridge remain closed to traffic.

N.C. Department of Transportation bridge inspectors spent Friday examining the damage and working to gain access to inspect the underside of the structure.

The department expects a more complete assessment of the damage will be complete on Monday, which will allow staff to determine the repair process and timeframe.

Early Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline dumped flaming gas across the bridge and poured black smoke into the skies.

The driver, Carl Wilson Throckmorton II, 40, of Scottsburg, Virginia, was charged with exceeding a safe speed, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck overturned after ice caused the truck to hit a snowbank and a safety barrier. The driver escaped before the truck ignited.

