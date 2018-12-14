Family of 10 in Greensboro forced to move twice due to condemnations by the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A family of 10 was forced to move after their apartment at Summit Avenue Apartments and their home on Waugh Street in Greensboro were both condemned by city inspectors.

Records show 38 violations including roaches, rotting wood and cracks in the seal of the foundation. Echindo Lufunga and his wife and eight children rented the home and said the home frequently lost power.

“First was about the electricity, sometimes you find out the light is out, there’s no electricity, the second thing is about heating," Lufunga said, through a translator. "The heat doesn’t work.”

The family arrived at the YWCA's warming center several weeks ago. Several organizations stepped up to help them find a new place to live after seeing the home's conditions.

The Lufunga family moved into the Waugh Street house after they were forced to leave Summit Avenue. In August, the city issued hundreds of violations and condemned most the units, months after an accidental cooking fire that killed five children.

Tax records show that the same owner of the Summit Avenue properties also owns the home on Waugh Street.

Irene Agapion-Martinez with Arco Realty said the company manages the home and said she would provide more details about the property when she returned to the office. FOX8 is still waiting for her response.

The Lufunga family is now staying at a house on Guilford College's campus through the Bonner Center. Staff say they will be able to live there until they can find a permanent, safe place for the family to live.

“All of us, we need security, we need a good house,” Lufunga said.