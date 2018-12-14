Bariatrics: Life After Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bariatric surgery can be an effective step toward losing weight and improving your overall well-being. In order to be effective, it requires a full commitment to a lifestyle change.

Roxana started to become health conscious a few years ago when she began working for Cone Health. As she started to explore her weight-loss options, she found a lot of support in her co-workers, friends and family. Without them cheering her on, it would’ve been easy for her to get discouraged. Some people will tell you that bariatric surgery is the easy way out, but it requires a lot of hard work. Roxana was able to tune all of the negative thoughts out because of the motivation from her support system at work and at home. It took a year from her first seminar until she made the decision to move forward with bariatric surgery. She had her surgery in September 2017.

For the first month after surgery, patients are on a liquid diet as they recover. Once they start to get back to normal, they slowly incorporate other foods and exercise into their routine. Surgery is just a tool, not a quick fix. Patients have to work at it each day, but with the support provided by family, friends and the team of doctors, nurses, therapists and other providers at Cone Health, they can learn healthy habits that keep you on track.

Working at night changed Roxana’s daily schedule a lot and affected her eating habits significantly. Since her surgery, she’s been trying to plan ahead to fit in 3 meals a day, even on days she works. Along with nutritional changes, she’s also made time for more movement in her life. Before, she’d always tried to stay active but hadn’t been able to exercise consistently. When she committed to surgery, she started to work out again and it helped her stay motivated to exercise now. Cone Health offers many different exercise classes for employees, and Roxana is lucky enough to have a fitness center right down the hall from where she works that she uses during her breaks.

It’s still hard for Roxana to stop thinking of herself as a bigger person, but it’s been very rewarding for her to see her progress. Before, she could not run a mile, but now she can comfortably. One of the things she was looking forward to the most was being confident enough to wear a swimsuit in public again.

If you or a loved one is interested in weight-loss surgery, talk to your primary care physician to see if it’s right for you. Cone Health’s Bariatric team is committed to educating and helping individuals in the community achieve long-term weight loss and overall health improvement.

Spokesperson Background:

Luke Kinsinger, MD, is a board-certified general surgeon in the Triad and a member of The Cone Health Medical and Dental Staff. Kinsinger received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and biology, and attended medical school at the University of Illinois in 2006 and 2010, respectively. He completed his general surgery residency at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. He then completed a fellowship in laparoscopic and bariatric surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Roxana Brand receives care from Kinsinger at Cone Health.