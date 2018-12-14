Authorities looking for hit-and-run driver who crashed into Jeep in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for whoever ran a stop sign, crashed into a Jeep in Davidson County and then got out and ran off.

Highway Patrol said it happened Friday on Hwy. 150 near Ed Rickard Road between Tyro and Churchland.

Someone speeding in a white pickup truck ran a stop sign on Hwy. 150 and hit a Jeep headed south, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck then got out and ran off, according to authorities. There were no serious injuries.