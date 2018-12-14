× Asheville ABC stores say they’re ready if legislators legalize marijuana

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The general manager of Asheville’s ABC stores said they are ready to handle marijuana legalization in North Carolina — if it happens, WLOS reports.

“With the domino effect, with the way marijuana laws are going nationally, we would be poised to house and, potentially, be a retail outlet,” Mark Combs, the general manager of Asheville’s ABC system, told WLOS.

Combs said ABC staff know how to store controlled substances, and they know everything else that goes into handling and selling controlled substances.

“We have law enforcement officers, we have security, we have stores that specialize in selling something that’s controlled, and that we would possibly be a good venue for that looking forward,” Combs told WLOS.

Combs wanted to make it perfectly clear, there are no plans to sell marijuana — as of now.

“The North Carolina legislature makes decisions at this level absolutely,” Combs said.