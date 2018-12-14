4 homes in Emerywood Forest Manor in High Point were destroyed in a fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Four homes in Emerywood Forest Manor in High Point were destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.

It took High Point Fire almost an hour to put out the flames that consumed the condos after 911 calls came in at about midnight.

Fire officials say it started in a unit that wasn't occupied. Out of the four units, people were only in two of them. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

Pat Grayson said her 93-year-old aunt lived in one of the condos.

"We came last night, well actually 1 o’clock this morning, and retrieved her from the EMT and she was safe," said Grayson.

She said her aunt was asleep when the fire started, but first responders woke her up.

"She doesn't get to the door real fast, and when she got to the door they said, ‘out you go right now’ in her nightgown and her slippers."

Grayson and her husband went back to the condos Friday afternoon to try to salvage what they could from her aunt's home.

"The firefighters would not let us go inside, but I gave them specifics on where to look for certain things and they were able to find a few things we were looking for but it's a mess in there,” Grayson said.

Although she's left with almost nothing, Grayson said she's glad that her aunt was able to walk away from the devastation.