Police across the Triad investigate 'unsubstantiated bomb threats,' which appear to be part of a nationwide trend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro investigated “unsubstantiated bomb threats” on Thursday as similar threats were reported throughout cities across the country.

Police in all three cities reported to bomb threats that were made by mail and appear to be part of a nationwide trend.

The scenes in Winston-Salem appeared to be clear as of Thursday afternoon. None of the threats appear to be credible.

Police in Winston-Salem said they responded to three calls, police in Greensboro said they responded to at least four calls and police in High Point said they responded to two calls.

Several unsubstantiated bomb threats were also reported across Charlotte, according to WSOC.

The York County Sheriff’s Office also said it was investigating three bomb threats, one in York and two in the Fort Mill area, Thursday afternoon.

Police in Boone also said they shut down State Farm Road as they responded to a bomb threat.