Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2019
CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has finally announced it’s Class of 2019.
Fans and an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry selected the Rock Hall Class of 2019 from a list of 15 iconic musicians and bands.
Only seven, however, will official join their legendary peers.
The 2019 Rock and Roll Class of 2019 includes:
- Def Leppard
- Janet Jackson
- Radiohead
- Roxy Music
- Stevie Nicks
- The Cure
- The Zombies
The following artists were nominated, but didn’t make the cut.
- Devo
- John Prine
- Kraftwerk
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- Rage Against the Machine
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Todd Rundgren
All nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame must have at least 25 of commercial recording under their belt prior to the nomination year.
Six out of the 15 nominees hit the Hall of Fame ballot for their first time. Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Todd Rundgren have never before been considered.
The other nine are returning contenders for the honor.
The Hall of Fame plans to honor the inductees with an induction ceremony on March 29, 2019.