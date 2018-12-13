× Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2019

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has finally announced it’s Class of 2019.

Fans and an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry selected the Rock Hall Class of 2019 from a list of 15 iconic musicians and bands.

Only seven, however, will official join their legendary peers.

The 2019 Rock and Roll Class of 2019 includes:

Def Leppard

Janet Jackson

Radiohead

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

The Zombies

The following artists were nominated, but didn’t make the cut.

Devo

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

All nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame must have at least 25 of commercial recording under their belt prior to the nomination year.

Six out of the 15 nominees hit the Hall of Fame ballot for their first time. Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Todd Rundgren have never before been considered.

The other nine are returning contenders for the honor.

The Hall of Fame plans to honor the inductees with an induction ceremony on March 29, 2019.