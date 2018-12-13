Police arrest woman in hit-and-run in Asheboro that left man with critical injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Police in Asheboro have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured.

Brittany Rae Ratley, 28, faces charges in the injury of Doyle Dean Henderson, 49, of Asheboro, according to a press release from Asheboro police.

Asheboro police found Henderson injured in a ditch in the area of 1948 N. Fayetteville St. shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday after being hit by a truck.

Henderson was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Ratley faces charges of felony hit and run causing injury, failure to maintain lane control, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe passing of a yellow line.

She was jailed under a $15,000 unsecured bond and has court planned for Dec. 31.