Mother calls police on son who refused to wake up for school

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan mom called the police on her son after repeatedly trying to wake him up for school, according to WEYI.

Crystal Towns apparently reached her limit with the morning struggle Thursday, and decided to take things to a whole new level.

“I woke him up,” she told WEYI. “He thought he was just going to not go and I said, ‘Nope you’re learning today boy.'”

Towns reportedly said her son tried to blame his sister for not waking him up and that’s when she “had it.” She decided to call the school resource officer to pick her son up from their home and take him to school, according to the news outlet.

The officer reportedly came to their home and met Towns’ son at the door.

“I called [the officer’s] cellphone and he answered and he came and got him, came to the door, knocked, then told him ‘I’m here to take you to school and you are riding in the backseat’ and they left,” Towns said.

Towns told WEYI she hopes that this incident will serve as a lesson for her son, as well as other students, and encourage them to wake up and go to school.

