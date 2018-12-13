Massive fire erupts on I-73 in Guilford County

Photo Gallery
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A plume of flame and smoke was seen rising from Interstate 73 near the Holden Road exit Thursday morning.
A tractor-trailer hauling fuel erupted into fire at about 7:33 a.m., according to the Greensboro Fire Department.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Highway Patrol closed I-85 in both directions at mile marker 120 in Guilford County. I-73 south at the I-40 split is also closed.
Troopers advise drivers to take I-73 north to travel through the area.
This is a developing story.