Man to be charged after tractor-trailer erupts into massive fire on I-73 in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline ignited on Interstate 73, sending a plume of flame and smoke visible for mile.

Now charges are pending against the driver, according to Highway Patrol.

At 7:35 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a wreck involving the overturned tractor-trailer on the I-73 south bridge over I-85 north.

Carl Wilson Throckmorton II, 40, of Scottsburg, Virginia, was driving south on I-73 from Greensboro to Asheboro.

Troopers report Throckmorton exceeded the safe speed for an icy roadway and lost control of the truck.

The tractor-trailer hit a snowbank and a concrete bridge safety barrier before overturning.

The driver managed to get out of the truck before it erupted in fire.

Throckmorton was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Icy roads will continue to pose a threat to drivers," Highway Patrol said in a news release. "Drivers need to anticipate the fact these dangerous conditions could still be present."

Structural engineers will inspect the bridge to see if it was damaged. Officials will not reopen the bridge until it is deemed safe.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video