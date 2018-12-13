× Man shot while driving in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot while driving on North Liberty Street, according to police.

At about 7:17 p.m., 25-year-old Henry Ivan Magadan was driving away from 2609 N. Liberty Street when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

Magadan was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.